– Topps has released a 1 of 1 limited edition triple-autographed Topps Now card that includes a photo of the shocking John Cena heel turn from WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto, and features signatures from Cena himself, as well as The Rock and Travis Scott, who are also both included in the picture on the trading card. “The Rock, John Cena and Travis Scott Topps Now card is only available until 4pm EST,” WWE Shop wrote in a post promoting the rare item on X. “One lucky collector who buys the base version will receive the 1/1 triple autograph! Head to WWE Shop and grab yours today!”

– The official WWE on A&E account on X has released a special teaser preview clip featuring footage from the new episode of WWE’s Greatest Moments, which premieres this coming weekend as part of the WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E lineup, and features a look back at the nWo’s best moments.

– The countdown of the “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches of All-Time” continued on Thursday, with WWE releasing the complete Hardcore Match between Mick Foley and Edge (Cope) from WrestleMania 22. The match comes in at number 42 on the list.