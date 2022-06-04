WWE United States Champion Theory has responded to John Cena saying he needs an Attitude Adjustment.

We’ve noted how Theory recently talked about wanting to wrestle Cena, and Cena offered praise to the young Superstar. It was also reported that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon sees Theory as a young Cena. Theory then revealed that he wants Cena at WWE SummerSlam this year.

In an update, Cena did a new Q&A for the WWE TikTok and named Theory as his favorite current Superstar, pointing to his eyes and then back to the camera. Cena also named Theory when asked who needs an Attitude Adjustment the most, and once again indicated that he has his eyes on the young champion.

Theory responded to the video on Twitter and called Cena out.

“Stop playing dress up and do something then @JohnCena,” Theory wrote.

Cena has not responded to the challenge as of this writing.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. You can see the related tweets below:

Stop playing dress up and do something then @JohnCena https://t.co/u8WCT0VdID — Theory (@_Theory1) June 3, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.