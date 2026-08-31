John Cena is calling for a rubber match with Cody Rhodes.

Just not inside a WWE ring.

Cena appears in a new advertisement for Clash of Clans, where he takes aim at Rhodes and challenges his former rival to track him down in the popular mobile game.

The two crossed paths twice during Cena’s retirement tour in 2025, with the WWE Championship at stake on both occasions. Cena defeated Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to capture the title, while Rhodes got his win back at SummerSlam. That left their series tied at one victory apiece.

Now, Cena is apparently looking to settle the score in Clash of Clans.

“Cody. You beat me in the ring, but you will never beat me in Clash of Clans,” Cena said. “Look at my village! Even my defenses are shredded.”

He wasn’t done there.

“Plus, to beat me, you’ll have to find me, and there are hundreds of millions of villages in this game,” Cena continued. “What are you going to do, Cody? Go through every one? Just hit the next button over and over and over? Your odds of finding my village are… just do the math, Cody! Oh, well. I guess I just did.”

Cena retired from in-ring competition at the conclusion of his farewell tour in 2025, but his rivalry with Rhodes is apparently still alive.

At least in the world of Clash of Clans.