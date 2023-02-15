WWE 2K23 cover Superstar John Cena has been announced as the Executive Soundtrack Producer for the game.

The full 12-track soundtrack was released today via Apple Music. 2K touted how Cena curated all tracks to create the “Even Stronger” soundtrack.

Below is the full track listing for the game:

* Metallica – “Sad But True”

* Bizarrap & Quevedo – “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52”

* Doja Cat – “Vegas”

* Luciano – “SUVs”

* Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Can’t Stop”

* Joyner Lucas & Lil Baby – “Ramen & OJ”

* HARDY – “JACK”

* Bullet for My Valentine – “No More Tears To Cry”

* Dei V ft. Omar Courtz – “Dame Lu”

* Letdown. – “Shipwreck”

* IDLES – “Grounds”

* Post Malone ft. Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott – “Take What You Want”

WWE 2K23 is scheduled to be released on Friday, March 17, for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows. Cena is featured on the cover of the game, and his career will be the focus of the 2K Showcase mode. There will be the standard edition, along with Deluxe and Icon editions. You can click here for the “Your Time Is Now!” gameplay trailer with WarGames footage and more, and you can click here for the full launch roster.

