“The Greatest of All-Time” from WWE is scheduled to appear on the greatest animated series of all-time.

At the San Diego Comic Con over the weekend, it was announced that future WWE Hall of Fame legend John Cena will be among the guest stars for the season premiere of The Simpsons on FOX.

Also appearing in the episode, which kicks off the 36th season of the iconic cartoon series, are Conan O’Brien, Tom Hanks and Danny DeVito.

Whether or not Cena will be playing himself or another character remains to be seen.

Another WWE Hall of Fame legend, Bret “The Hitman” Hart, made a memorable appearance, essentially as himself, during the 8th season.