WWE and John Cena have inked a new advertising deal ahead of WrestleMania 41.

On Thursday morning, the following press release was issued to announce a new deal with WWE, John Cena and Drumstick, that will include an onsite presence at WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 19 and April 20.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

DRUMSTICK STEPS INTO THE RING WITH WWE AND JOHN CENA TO LAY THE ‘SNACKDOWN’ ON BORING SNACKS AT WRESTLEMANIA 41

April 3, 2025 – Get ready for the ultimate Snackdown! Drumstick, the beloved sundae cone brand, is stepping into the ring with WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), to take down dry, boring snacks and declare victory over flavorless foes. This powerhouse partnership, fueled by WWE legend John Cena, brings high-energy excitement via social contests, epic content and larger-than-life activations, kicking off with an onite presence at WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The action only begins there, though, as Drumstick is rallying the WWE Universe all summer long via the Drumstick Summer Snackdown, inviting fans to help lay the Snackdown on sad snacks.

Say goodbye to stale pretzels and dry popcorn. To lay the Snackdown, Drumstick’s own Dr. Umstick teamed up with Cena in an exclusive spot debuting during WrestleMania, delivering Drumsticks to snackers. In true WWE-style, they do a little smack talking – or, snack talking – along the way.

“It is such an honor to partner with Drumstick. This campaign brings the Snackdown to WWE lovers kicking off at WrestleMania, but the action doesn’t end there – fans can follow along all summer long for even more Snackdown surprises,” said John Cena. “Personally, I’ve loved Drumstick since they were the most coveted treat in Jr. High! I’m grateful to get to bring two things I love together under one roof.”

This is only the beginning of the Snaction. With the Drumstick Summer Snackdown, Drumstick is calling on the WWE Universe to bring the Snackdown all summer long, featuring plot twists and surprises fans won’t see coming, but will clamor to claim. From coveted seats to SummerSlam®, exclusive WWE Superstar signed merchandise, unique Drumstick swag, and cash giveaways, fans are invited to follow Drumstick’s social channels to learn what unexpected fun we have up our sleeves.

“Drumstick is all about bringing excitement to every moment, just like WWE,” said Elmer Gonzalez, Brand Manager. “With our Drumstick Summer Snackdown, fans will have more ways to step into the ring and help us crown Drumstick the true Snackdown Champion. There’s a lot on deck for this summer, so keep an eye on Drumstick’s social channels for more.”

Drumstick’s presence in the WWE ring will be unmissable. Content is rolling out now on social media, culminating in the exclusive spot featuring Dr. Umstick and John Cena, which will air during the WrestleMania broadcast and in stadium. On-site at WrestleMania and SummerSlam, Drumstick will also have a dedicated Drumstick Snack Zone.

About Drumstick

Drumstick® is part of Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, Inc. a leading U.S. ice cream company, owned by Froneri, a fast-growth international business with a vision to build the world’s best ice cream company. Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream manufactures, markets and distributes a full spectrum of delicious ice cream and frozen snacks made with high quality ingredients. With nearly 100 years of experience in the market, its robust portfolio of brands, which it manufactures and distributes in the U.S., includes Drumstick®, Häagen-Dazs®, Dreyer’s/Edy’s® Grand and Slow Churned®, Dibs®, Outshine®, Toll House®, Push-Up®, Frosty Paws®, and Skinny Cow®.

About WWE

WWE® is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW, Sony India and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.