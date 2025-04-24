– According to one source, a pitch has been made for John Cena and Travis Scott to team up for a tag team match sometime later this year. While details are still unclear, the potential pairing has generated buzz due to both Cena’s wrestling legacy and Scott’s massive cultural influence, as well as the recent alignment of the two in storylines at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto and WrestleMania 41 Sunday.

– Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and others discussed the secrets of WWE LFG during a WWE World panel at WrestleMania 41 Week in Las Vegas, NV. WWE released the entire video on their YouTube channel today.

– Bianca Belair has been relasing some cool videos this week. In addition to “The EST of WWE” sharing unseen footage of her WWE tryout, the multiple-time former WWE women’s champion shared exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of her elaborate ring entrance at WrestleMania 41 this past weekend at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. She wrote the following statement in addition to the footage:

wrESTleMania Entrance BTS -My Daddy found the Double Dutch Team after I got discouraged about finding one

-I made all of the hair jump ropes and put them in the girls’ heads on Mania Day before my match 😅🥵

-Shoutout to WWE makeup team for stepping in and helping me

-WWE… pic.twitter.com/1T4S56Gyw2 — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) April 24, 2025

