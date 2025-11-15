A former WWE Superstar is the talk of the pro wrestling town this weekend.

Matt Cardona, working once again as his former WWE persona Zack Ryder, was unveiled as LA Knight’s mystery opponent in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament on Friday’s SmackDown.

After dropping the match to Knight, Ryder spoke backstage and openly questioned whether this was a one-night return or something more.

“Five years. It’s been five years since I put on Zack Ryder boots,” Cardona stated after the show. “Every single morning, the first thing I do before I even open my damn eyes, I say how can I get back here? What do I have to do to get back here? I busted my ass for the past five years, Death Match King, Indie God, The Complete, all for this moment.“

Cardona continued, “This might be a one time shot, I might get the call tomorrow, but it doesn’t matter because I’m Zack Ryder and I’m always ready. And I guess I can say this: Woo woo woo, you know it.”

LA Knight then walked into frame, shook Ryder’s hand, and added, “I don’t know if this is a welcome back or if this is a see you later but all I can say is, Yeah!”

Cardona later took to X to reflect on the night, writing on X, “I cannot express in words what last night meant to me, but if I had to try… Don’t Quit… Alwayz Ready… Thank You… WOO! WOO! WOO!”

Chelsea Green, Ryder’s wife and a two-time WWE Women’s United States Champion, also reacted to WWE’s clip of his return, writing, “Hehe I knew before you knew!” She later added, “What a day to be Zack Ryders wife!”

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque also shared his usual backstage pointing photo with Cardona along with a caption that read, “You never know who might show up in The Last Time Is Now Tournament. It’s all about opportunity and Matt Cardona proved that tonight.“

Finally, John Cena acknowledged the return of Zack Ryder to WWE on Friday night in the form of a photo on his official Instagram page (see below).

I cannot express in words what last night meant to me, but if I had to try… Don’t Quit… Alwayz Ready… Thank You… WOO! WOO! WOO!@WWE pic.twitter.com/e4cQRUy16b — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) November 15, 2025

You never know who might show up in The Last Time Is Now Tournament. It’s all about opportunity and @TheMattCardona proved that tonight. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/OgdbnD5QSN — Triple H (@TripleH) November 15, 2025

Hehe I knew before you knew! https://t.co/clX57UG5vx — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) November 15, 2025

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)