John Cena silenced some loud “We Want Truth” chants on WWE SmackDown by channeling Jack Nicholson, firing back at the crowd with, “You can’t handle the truth!”

He pointed to the ring and declared, “Our truth is right here,” referring to himself and Logan Paul, who stood beside him holding the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Cena accused the audience of being hypocrites for demanding something they didn’t truly understand.

Despite the chants for R-Truth — whose WWE contract was not renewed — Cena and Paul remained unfazed. The segment ended with both men standing tall after taking out Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, posing with their titles in dominant fashion.

Crowd: WE WANT TRUTH! John Cena: You can’t handle the TRUTH! Aye wtf 💀😭 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/gZPxzLAdH3 — Public Enemies Podcast (@PublicEnemiesHQ) June 7, 2025

“You hypocrites chant for Truth, you are all pathetic liars!” “WE WANT TRUTH!” CHANTS LOUD AF #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/DniZc5pgjz — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) June 7, 2025

“Winners write the history books, ladies & gentleman, you’re future Champion and the last real Champion!” – John Cena#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/9E7nV0usLA — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) June 7, 2025

“Your dream of what the WWE is will be RUINED.”@JohnCena, we can’t take this anymore 😭#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Ut7bY502Fm — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2025

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes had a tense face-to-face moment on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, with Rollins appearing to exchange words with Rhodes before exiting the ring.

Rollins played a central role throughout the night, kicking off the show alongside Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. During the segment, Rollins declared he had taken down the likes of Sami Zayn, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns — and now had his sights set on winning the men’s Money in the Bank briefcase.

Their segment was interrupted by Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo, and Jacob Fatu. Solo took a jab at Rollins by suggesting he had his own version of the Bloodline. Rollins responded by calling Fatu “Solo’s b*tch,” though both factions ultimately walked away without a physical altercation.

Later in the show, Rollins and his group launched a surprise attack on LA Knight, Andrade, and PENTA – three of the confirmed competitors in the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match.

Apollo Crews has proudly revealed that he has officially graduated from college with honors.

Crews shared that the journey took 37 years, as he had originally left college to chase his dream of becoming a professional wrestler — but he never gave up on finishing what he started.

He began his academic journey at Auburn University.

Taking to Instagram, Crews wrote, “It took 37 years, but we got it done! It’s never too late to do anything! Today, it is official! College graduate with honors!—-‍–I originally attended Auburn University, but left before finishing to chase my dream of becoming a Wrestler. I’m glad I decided to go back and finish what I started all those years ago.”