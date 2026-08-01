John Cena has reportedly undergone a second hair transplant procedure as he continues treatment for his thinning hair.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, the Undisputed WWE Champion recently completed a second FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) hair transplant. The follow-up procedure was reportedly performed to improve coverage in areas that were not fully addressed during his initial treatment.

Last month, Cena shared a photo of himself with his head completely shaved while preparing for another round of the procedure. The WWE star previously explained that he decided to undergo the treatment after years of fans bringing signs to events mocking the bald spot on the back of his head.

As Cena continues his transition toward acting and other entertainment projects following his in-ring retirement, he has remained in the public eye through movie premieres, media appearances, and other promotional events. Unlike during much of his WWE career, where hats and other headwear were often part of his look, Cena is now frequently seen in suits and formal attire, making his hairstyle more noticeable.

Even with the ongoing treatment, many fans have complimented Cena’s shaved-head appearance, while Hollywood’s makeup and styling resources remain available for his on-screen roles.