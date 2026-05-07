John Cena is continuing to build intrigue heading into WWE Backlash, and according to the future Hall of Famer, the announcement he plans to make this weekend could change WWE in a major way.

Cena previously confirmed earlier this week that he would appear at Saturday’s premium live event in Tampa, teasing that he had “history-making news” to reveal during the show.

Now, he’s raising the stakes even higher.

On Thursday, Cena shared a video on social media while standing outside Benchmark International Arena in Tampa Bay, the site of WWE Backlash, where he hyped what he described as a company-altering announcement.

“WWE Universe, hey, John Cena here, standing in Thunder Alley, outside of Benchmark International Arena in Tampa Bay,” Cena began in the video. “In just a few days, I have a major announcement inside this building that is gonna shock the very foundation of WWE, from its fans to its superstars, from its champions down to its rookies.”

That statement alone immediately fueled speculation among fans online, with many already wondering what exactly Cena could be referring to.

He also expressed appreciation for Tampa hosting the event and encouraged fans around the world to tune in for Backlash.

“I’m so grateful that Tampa is allowing me a place to make this announcement,” he continued. “Thank you, WWE. See you live on ESPN in the States and Netflix around the world, but don’t miss Backlash. I’m so excited, and I’ll see you there.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this Saturday for live WWE Backlash results coverage from Tampa, FL.