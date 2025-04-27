The John Cena vs. Randy Orton rivalry continues to be a viral smash hit for WWE.

As noted, their first segment building towards their “ONE LAST TIME” showdown for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the next WWE premium live event on the Raw After Mania show drew well over five million views on WWE’s official YouTube channel alone. Several million also watched the videos of their segment on X and other platforms.

On the SmackDown After Mania show on Friday, which featured the first promo battle between Cena and Orton, three million views have hit the YouTube video alone, with over an additional million-plus tuning into the X clips. Cena’s backstage segment with R-Truth has also topped the one-million views mark on WWE’s YouTube channel.

WWE has released the official promotional poster for their upcoming WWE Backlash: St. Louis premium live event at Enterprise Center on May 10, 2025.

