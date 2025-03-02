John Cena’s unexpected heel turn at Saturday night’s 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event shocked the wrestling world.

After winning the men’s Elimination Chamber match to earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship, Cena aligned with The Rock and viciously attacked Cody Rhodes. This surprising turn of events drew reactions from several wrestling figures, including Drew McIntyre, Brandi Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Pat McAfee, and Bronson Reed, and others on Twitter.

You can check out some of the reactions below:

Cena the Hypocrite

And another roll up pic.twitter.com/Nam61eGV2V — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 2, 2025

John Cena Sucks — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) March 2, 2025

Listen to me… I SAW IT. Now you see it too. — Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) March 2, 2025

Actually, I like this Cena. Maybe he won’t get a TSUNAMI.#WWEChamber — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) March 2, 2025

A prophet’s prophecy fulfilled. @Windham6 tried to warn us five years ago. “Revel in what you are!” ⭕️ pic.twitter.com/Iv3n8V3XVZ — Jason Baker (@bakingjason) March 2, 2025

wow — Benito Antonio (@sanbenito) March 2, 2025

WOW – Cena finally stepped into the darkness. #WWEChamber — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 2, 2025

Speaking of John Cena, he showed up at the post-2025 WWE Elimination Chamber media scrum to address the media. Cena sat down at the podium, didn’t say a word, and dropped the microphone before walking off.