John Cena would like to tell the complete story behind his WWE farewell tour.

“The Greatest Of All-Time” took part in new interview with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes to promote the release of the new ‘Clash Of Clans’ WWE crossover game.

During the discussion, the “Never Seen” 17-time world champion reflected on his experience working with Netflix on “WWE: Unreal,” which gave Cena an opportunity to explain some of the thinking behind the more controversial moments from his final year as an active WWE Superstar.

Cena admitted that he, like several other performers, was initially apprehensive about WWE allowing cameras behind the curtain to the extent seen on “WWE: Unreal.”

“I was pretty apprehensive, as were a lot of performers to the start of the show,” Cena said. “I also try to live my life in a philosophy that I don’t know everything and I try to be as coachable as I can.”

Cena pointed to the success of the Netflix series as evidence that his own ideas about what should and should not be shown to wrestling fans have needed to evolve.

“Whatever I think is good about business or good for business or whatever I’ve been taught, I have to be coachable at some point and understand that things aren’t the way they used to be,” he said.

For Cena, one of the benefits of participating in the series was being able to provide his own perspective on a farewell tour that generated plenty of debate among WWE fans.

“I’m really grateful because I know my retirement tour had a lot of moments where there was a bunch of different perspectives,” Cena said.

He specifically mentioned the reaction to his heel turn, his controversial match with Brock Lesnar and even the finish of his retirement match as examples of moments fans continue to debate.

“Just to get my perspective of what I was thinking, maybe elicits a different conversation,” Cena said. “So that was really fun to be able to sit down with Netflix.”

That experience has now given Cena an idea for a much larger project.

Cena revealed that his “dream” would be to revisit his entire 2025 retirement run, beginning with the announcement of his impending retirement and continuing through all 36 dates of his year-long “The Last Time Is Now” farewell tour.

“My dream would be one day to go through the tour, even the lead up from me announcing my retirement,” Cena said.

According to Cena, looking back at the farewell run as one complete story would reveal connections between moments that may not have been obvious when watching them unfold individually.

“The whole thing, if you watch it just in its entirety from segment to segment to segment, the whole thing weaves in itself and each chapter is a chapter forward,” he said. “There’s really no standalone chapters.”

Cena said working on “WWE: Unreal” ultimately sparked his interest in taking that concept considerably further.

“After doing that, it kind of ignited a passion to hopefully maybe one day do a project of 36 dates where I sit down and explain what I was thinking,” Cena said.

He then offered an interesting analogy for what he envisions the project becoming, which is essentially allowing fans to revisit his farewell tour alongside the person responsible for helping create it.

“It’s like walking around an art gallery with the artist holding your hand saying, ‘I was thinking about this,’” Cena explained.

Fans still wouldn’t necessarily have to agree with the choices that Cena and WWE made throughout the tour. In fact, Cena believes that difference of opinion would be part of what makes the project interesting.

“You can see the picture and be like, ‘I get that, man, but this is what I feel when I look at it,’” Cena said. “I think that that would be a fun project to do.”

Cena concluded that the idea may never have occurred to him without his experience working on the Netflix series.

“The idea from that came from me sitting down with Unreal, so it was a great experience.”

Although Cena’s full-time in-ring career and “The Last Time Is Now” tour are now in the rear-view mirror, WWE fans haven’t seen the last of him.

Cena is scheduled to return to WWE before the end of 2026 for the launch of the first-ever “John Cena Classic,” ensuring that the future WWE Hall of Famer will once again be involved with the company bearing his name on a new concept.