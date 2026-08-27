John Cena intends to remain part of WWE, but he doesn’t want fans expecting to see him get physical again.

Cena retired from in-ring competition in December 2025, ending his year-long farewell tour with a loss to Gunther in his final match. He has remained involved with WWE since then, including hosting WrestleMania 42 and more recently announcing the creation of the John Cena Classic.

During an appearance on “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend,” Cena explained how he approaches his post-retirement WWE appearances and why establishing a clear distinction between his old and new roles is important to him.

“After 23 years of tenure there, and now I need to let the audience know, I don’t want to confuse the audience of ‘he’s going to do something physical.’ I’ve said, ‘I’m not going back to falling down.’ I’m just not. It’s not conducive to the goals I’ve set for myself. I’m still curating what the personality is. It’s over when you walk away from it. As long as I’m still involved, WWE is my family and I’ll never leave until they throw me out.”

While Cena doesn’t intend to return to taking bumps, he sees plenty of room to evolve into a different type of on-screen presence. That includes making his new role visually clear whenever he appears on WWE programming.

“I have to continue to evolve. In doing that, my first rule is ‘don’t confuse the consumer.’ Show up in a different outfit so they know you’re not getting your hands dirty. I’m far more of a promoter and salesperson,” he said.

Cena’s most recent WWE appearance saw him announce the inaugural John Cena Classic tournament. An official date for the tournament has yet to be announced, though it is expected to take place around the one-year anniversary of Cena’s retirement match against Gunther at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, 2025.

Also during the interview, John Cena explained how WWE focus was the reason his early movies “sucked”.