John Cena hopes London is included as part of his “The Last Time Is Now: 2025 Farewell Tour” in WWE.

During a recent talkSPORT interview, “The Greatest of All-Time” spoke about his final farewell tour in WWE, and how he hopes that London and other U.K. and Canadian hot spots are included in the mix.

“I really hope so,” Cena said of London. “As you know, I’m retiring from in-ring performing next year and we’ll start in January and we’ll do our last match in December 2025. I really hope there are some UK dates involved in that farewell. I meant what I said, and I said the same thing in Canada, the UK and Canada have been such strong supporters of the WWE, through thick and thin.”

Cena continued, “I campaigned for WrestleMania to be located in London because I think London has absolutely earned the right to host the Grandest Stage of Them All. Nick Khan and Triple H were just there talking to the mayor of London. Hopefully, I don’t know, things work out and maybe WrestleMania in London in the future. It’s not going to happen in 2025, so unfortunately, I won’t have a match there, but if it does, I will absolutely be there as a fan.”