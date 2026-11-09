John Cena believes there is only so much preparation a wrestler can receive in NXT before making the jump to WWE’s main roster.

During a recent interview with Uncrowned, the WWE legend discussed the motivation behind the upcoming John Cena Classic, an annual event designed to showcase talent from NXT alongside established main roster stars.

For Cena, the biggest objective is giving developing wrestlers an opportunity to prove themselves on a larger stage, even if they aren’t necessarily considered ready for the spotlight.

“Sometimes all people need is just to get out there,” Cena said. “Honestly, that’s the motivation behind the John Cena Classic. I want to create an annual event where we showcase the best and brightest from NXT against the best and brightest from WWE. Kind of like ‘Enter the Dragon’ without all the death. I want to put together a heck of a card and I want to let the future of the business run.”

Cena pointed to his own WWE breakthrough against Kurt Angle in 2002 as an example of how an unexpected opportunity can change someone’s career.

“Basically, that’s what happened to me when Undertaker got sick and Kurt Angle said, ‘Oh yeah, I’ll wrestle the kid’ — and in Chicago, I got my chance. It doesn’t equate to long-term success, but at least it gets you out of the gate.”

The 17-time world champion also addressed the challenges of transitioning from NXT to WWE, arguing that spending additional years in developmental doesn’t necessarily mean someone will be better prepared for the main roster.

“It is very difficult to matriculate from NXT to WWE. There are folks that have been down there for three years. That’s a long time in development, and granted, all those reps are just getting fluency and mastery, which I appreciate. But I believe no one is ever ready, and I believe you’ve just got to bring them up and see what happens, if that’s where they truly find an authentic sense of self.”

The inaugural John Cena Classic is scheduled for Monday, December 14, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Cody Rhodes and NXT’s Zilla Fatu have already been announced as the first two participants. The event will air live on Netflix as a special episode of WWE Raw.

WWE will also present its regularly scheduled Raw from Perth, Australia, earlier that same day, taking advantage of the significant time difference between Australia and the United States.

Club WWE members will have a role in determining the inaugural John Cena Classic Champion through fan voting, with participants remaining eligible to win the championship regardless of their individual match results.

The tournament also arrives almost exactly one year after Cena’s retirement match, which saw him submit to Gunther at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, 2025.

That finish generated considerable debate among fans, particularly given Cena’s longtime association with his “Never Give Up” motto.

Looking back on the decision, Cena told Uncrowned that he appreciates WWE taking a creative risk rather than choosing a more predictable conclusion to his career.

“As far as the last match goes, gosh, there were a lot of easy routes we could have gone creatively and I appreciate the bold swing at the end. So, it’s authentically me,” Cena said.

He also expressed satisfaction with his final performance and the reaction it generated, regardless of whether fans agreed with the outcome.

“I didn’t leave anything in the tank physically. I gave it my all, got to work with a great opponent. I thought we had an ending that surely everybody talked about. Regardless of whether it was acclaimed or criticized, it sparked conversation and thought, which I think is really cool.”