At Saturday night’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 pay-per-view event, John Cena secured his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 41 by defeating CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre in a high-stakes match. Cena and CM Punk were the final two competitors, with Cena ultimately winning after capitalizing on Seth Rollins’ attack on Punk. Cena locked in an STF on the semi-conscious Punk for the win.

Afterward, Cena and Cody Rhodes shared a handshake before Cody was confronted by The Rock. The Rock attempted to recruit Rhodes, but Cena unexpectedly turned on him.

Cena hit Rhodes with a low blow, followed by several punches using a Rolex and brutalized him with the Undisputed WWE Championship title, bloodying Rhodes.

Cena’s attack continued as Travis Scott and Cena held Rhodes down while The Rock whipped him with a weight belt.

The show went off the air with The Rock, John Cena, and Travis Scott heading up the ramp.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wrestling Headlines (@wrestling_headlines)