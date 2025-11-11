John Cena made history on Monday night.

“The Greatest of All-Time” was introduced by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque in an eventful opening segment of WWE Raw on November 10 at the TD Garden in his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts.

After delivering an impassioned speech about wanting to leave WWE better than he found it, Cena was interrupted by WWE Intercontinental and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio.

Following some verbal back-and-forth between Cena and Dom, WWE’s CCO stepped in and made things official. In the first match of the evening it was Dominik Mysterio defending his WWE Intercontinental Championship against “The Never Seen 17” time former world champion John Cena.

In the end, Cena would go on to defeat Mysterio to become the brand new WWE Intercontinental Champion. In doing so, Cena has joined the prestigious WWE Grand Slam Champion club, having held all of the significant championships in WWE throughout his legendary career.

Once the match wrapped up, Cena had a big celebration with fireworks and pyro in the ring in front of his jacked up hometown Boston fans, before being met by most of the Raw roster backstage for a continued celebration. This included Dom’s father, Rey Mysterio, who congratulated Cena, as well as Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Featured below is a detailed recap of the Dominik Mysterio vs. John Cena match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship from the November 10 episode of WWE Raw in Boston, MA:

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. John Cena When the show returns from the break, we see Cena and Dom-Dom in the ring and ready to rock and roll. Mysterio attacks Cena before the bell and mounts him. Mysterio taunts the crowd as Cena recovers. Mysterio punches Cena to the mat and taunts some more. Cena punches Mysterio and Mysterio kicks Cena down and punches Cena some more. Mysterio connects with some rope assisted boots and kicks Cena in the corner. Cena takes down Mysterio with a bulldog and Mysterio rolls out of the ring. Mysterio takes his time getting back on the apron and then leaves the ring and starts walking backstage. Cena runs out and gets Mysterio and starts punching him in the entryway. Back at ringside, Mysterio swings Cena into the steel steps and then flexes to the crowd. Mysterio slams Cena’s head into the steel steps and climbs into the ring and flexes some more. Cena lays outside the ring and slowly gets to his feet and gets in the ring barely before a 10 count. Mysterio hits Three Amigos on Cena and covers him for a near fall. Cena now punches Mysterio and goes for The Attitude Adjustment but Mysterio counters and hits a DDT and covers Cena for a near fall. On that note the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, both guys are down. From there, Super Cena mode gets engaged, as Cena begins hitting his five moves of doom sequence. This includes the crowd-pleasing “You Can’t See Me” five-knuckle shuffle fist-drop. He hoists Dom up for an Attitude Adjustment, but Dom escapes and sends Cena into the ring post. Dom takes the padding off of the top turnbuckle in one of the corners, as the referee is not paying attention while checking on Cena. Dom exposes the steel in the corner and heads to the floor. The referee notices the corner and he goes to fix it. As he does, Dom grabs a chair and re-enters the ring. He throws the chair to Cena and lays down, trying to pull an Eddie Guerrero. Cena drops the chair and lays down himself, screwing up Dom’s plans. The referee turns around. Cena gets an STFU after a ref bump. Dom taps but no one is there to see it. Cena hoists Dom up an hits an Attitude Adjustment. He goes for the cover, but still no referee. Another referee runs down and makes the count, but by then Dom is able to kick out before the count of three. Dom fights back and hits a 6-1-9. He goes for the frog splash, but Cena rolls through. He muscles him up and hits another Attitude Adjustment. He follows up with the cover and scores the pin to become the brand new WWE Intercontinental Champion. The crowd goes wild. Cena has finally captured the one title that has alluded him throughout his WWE career. Cena is now in the WWE Grand Slam Champion club. Winner and NEW WWE Intercontinental Champion: John Cena

