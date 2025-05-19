During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, Matt Cardona revealed that he’s planning to wrestle until the wheels fall off. He said,

“Until the wheels fall off. I love it. Listen, I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in. I feel like I’m not missing a beat. Do I do the most acrobatic, technical stuff? No. But I’m the same wrestler I was when I was 18. I’m still moving the same. Of course, I’ve grown and gotten better and stuff like that. But I feel like I’m at the top of my game in the ring. I don’t care who I’m in the ring with. I feel like I bring out the best in them.”

He continued, “This is gonna sound ridiculous, but when Jericho and I were having that little AEW thing, he compared me to Bret Hart. I was like, that’s pretty ridiculous, but I’m like, you know what? That’s a great compliment, because I feel like Bret Hart could have a match with anybody and could adapt to anyone’s style. Listen, I’m not saying I’m Bret Hart, cause I know this is gonna turn into Matt Cardona says he’s as good as Bret Hart. No, I don’t think I’m as good as Bret Hart, the best there ever was. But I do feel like I can adapt to any style, whether it be a high flyer or a death match guy, or just anybody. I can have a great match with anybody, and I feel like that’s one of my best qualities.”

John Cena recently reflected on his early WWE career, revealing that he wishes he could revisit his Ruthless Aggression era.

Speaking during a panel at the Philadelphia Fan Expo, Cena was asked which part of his wrestling career he would choose to do over. Without hesitation, he pointed to his 2002 debut and the initial phase that followed. He said,

“The time period I wish I had a do-over for was the Ruthless Aggression character. I did nothing with it.”

Cena made his first appearance on WWE television on June 27, 2002, boldly challenging Kurt Angle and declaring he had “Ruthless Aggression” — a phrase Vince McMahon had introduced just days earlier to define the company’s new direction. Although Cena’s early character didn’t gain much traction, he soon reinvented himself as the “Doctor of Thuganomics,” a charismatic rap persona that ultimately launched him to superstardom.

In a recent chat with Denise Salcedo at Comic Con Revolution in Ontario, California, Queen Sharmell shared her candid thoughts on Booker T’s often outrageous NXT commentary — especially when it comes to matches featuring Stephanie Vaquer.

Booker T’s passionate, sometimes over-the-top reactions have become a running joke online, with fans playfully suggesting that his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Sharmell, must be sending him to sleep on the couch after such segments. While Booker T has previously assured everyone that Sharmell understands it’s all part of the show, this time the Queen herself addressed the buzz. She said,

“Luckily, I am used to it, because you never know what’s going to come out of my husband’s mouth. But hey, it’s pure entertainment, and it’s all for you guys, all for the fans. So, I love it.”

And finally, former WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has removed “Quarterback” from his Twitter bio.