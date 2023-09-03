LA Knight has defeated The Miz in their first-ever meeting.

Tonight’s WWE Payback Premium Live Event saw Knight defeat The Miz in singles action, with veteran Superstar John Cena as the special guest referee.

Cena, the Payback host for tonight, came to the ring for a promo following the Steel Cage opener. Cena said he found out his job as host is to make this show as special as he can, and what better way than to be the special guest referee for a match he’s had his eye on – The Miz vs. LA Knight. Miz ended up coming out to have words with Cena, but LA interrupted and the match began.

Cena had words with both Superstars during the match, but LA ended up getting a clean win. After the match, LA and Cena had a tense moment on the stage but they shook hands in a show of respect, then Cena raised LA’s arm in victory as fans cheered them on.

You can click here for our detailed Payback report with your live feedback. Below are a few shots from tonight’s match at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania:

#WWEPayback Host AND Special Guest Referee?!@JohnCena truly is The Greatest of All Time! pic.twitter.com/jSFYwpjMks — WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023

Pues LA Knight y The Miz, con John Cena, están dejando un buen combate. Y sobre todo, están contando una buena historia. #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/nWd4mqZ63b — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 3, 2023

LA Knight se lleva la victoria, como debía ser, ante The Miz en un combate en el que han contado una historia con John Cena y en el que se sigue poniendo más over LA Knight. No ha estado nada mal. #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/kSQ3yu3DIK — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 3, 2023

LA Knight y John Cena se vuelven a encarar. Ojo. #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/HcZglIHi0o — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 3, 2023

John Cena reconociendo a LA Knight tras los varios careos que han tenido. Esta historia puede estar interesante de cara al futuro. #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/WRGADjXlTl — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 3, 2023

El 2023 que lleva LA Knight es impresionante. Quién nos iba a decir hace unos meses que veríamos esta imagen. #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/zMAmQUwxjk — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 3, 2023

