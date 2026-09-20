A John Cena trading card featuring a patch he wore at WWE WrestleMania 41 has sold for a record-breaking price.

Cena’s 2025 Topps Royalty WWE WrestleMania Patch Autographs card recently went up for auction through Goldin. The card features Cena’s autograph along with a patch used during his WrestleMania 41 appearance.

The auction closed with a final sale price of $329,400, including fees, after reaching a hammer price of $270,000.

Goldin announced the result on social media, noting that the sale established a new record for a wrestling card.

“The All-Time Highest Public Sale for any Wrestling Card!

“Final Sale Price on this 2025 Topps Royalty WWE WrestleMania Patch Autographs John Cena Signed WrestleMania 41-Used Patch Card: $329,400“

The card comes from one of the biggest nights of Cena’s career. At WrestleMania 41, Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to capture his 17th WWE World Championship, setting a new record.

WWE also began having wrestlers wear special patches on their gear at WrestleMania 41, with the event-used patches later incorporated into trading cards.

Cena went on to retire from in-ring competition toward the end of 2025 following his match against Gunther at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.