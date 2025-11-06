The legacy of the Dungeon is being carried into yet another generation.

Taking the iconic Stu Hart Dungeon that formed so many pro wrestling legends, such as Bret Hart, Chris Jericho and many others into the next generation is Natalya and TJ Wilson.

The niece of Bret “The Hitman” Hart and daughter of Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, along with her husband, formerly known as Tyson Kidd in WWE, run regular training camps out of her Dungeon 2.0 facility in “The Sunshine State” of Florida.

This week, the Dungeon 2.0 facility welcomed future WWE Hall of Fame legend John Cena.

In the midst of his always-busy Hollywood schedule and ongoing year-long “The Last Time Is Now” WWE retirement tour, John Cena made time to visit the Florida training facility led by Natalya and TJ Wilson this week.

On Wednesday, Natalya surfaced via social media to share a photo of Cena with herself, Wilson and the rest of the aspiring talent in the current training camp.

Among those who were in the photo and part of the training camp at the Dungeon 2.0 when John Cena visited this week were Apollo Crews, Ilja Dragunov, Oro Mensah, Maxxine Dupri, Ashante Adonis, Jin Tala and Brodie Lee Jr.

“Thank you, John Cena,” Nattie’s statement began. “The most valuable gift anyone can give is their time — and you’ve never stopped giving it to others. You continue to set the standard for what it means to lead, inspire, and give back. The time you shared with us in The Dungeon will stay with us forever.”

Also chiming in on X about Cena’s visit was Leigh Laurel, formerly known as Jin Tala.

“The knowledge [and] encouraging talks today from John Cena, was much needed,” she wrote. “Already making memorable moments on this new journey. I’m ready to navigate the indies, ready to discover who I am at the core of wrestling [and] happy that I’m taking you all with me on this wild ride.”

Finally, on Thursday morning, Cena himself took to X to respond to the aforementioned posts, sharing his own thoughts on the Nattie and TJ-led Dungeon 2.0 training camp this week.

“The brilliance, ability [and] generosity of TJ Wilson [and] Natalya is astounding,” Cena wrote. “The Dungeon’s existence shows how dedicated my two friends are to the industry we love. Dungeon’s Rules – INVITE ONLY. COST $0.00 fees are paid in passion [and] ‘hustle’. FLAKE OUT, invite revoked. All they ask is all any audience asks … give everything you have.”

John Cena makes his WWE TV return on next Monday’s Raw in his hometown of Boston, MA., where the 16-man “The Last Time Is Now” tournament kicks off to begin the process of finding out who will be the last man ever to share the ring with “The Greatest of All-Time” when John Cena has his retirement match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Thank you, @JohnCena. The most valuable gift anyone can give is their time — and you’ve never stopped giving it to others. You continue to set the standard for what it means to lead, inspire, and give back. The time you shared with us in The Dungeon will stay with us forever. pic.twitter.com/JPca7TW4BW — lowkey legend (@NatbyNature) November 6, 2025

The knowledge & encouraging talks today from @JohnCena, was much needed. 🙌🏼 already making memorable moments on this new journey 🔥 I’m ready to navigate the indies, ready to discover who I am at the core of wrestling & happy that I’m taking you all with me on this wild ride. pic.twitter.com/BfwGbaoI8w — Lady Leigh (@leighlaurel) November 6, 2025