John Cena’s longtime Florida home has reportedly undergone a major transformation since the WWE legend purchased the property more than two decades ago.

Cena bought the 3,074-square-foot home in Land O’ Lakes, Florida, for $525,000 in January 2005. Celebrity Net Worth now estimates the property to be worth approximately $4 million following years of renovations and additions.

Located in the gated Nature’s Reserve community near Tampa, the property reportedly includes an indoor pool house, cigar room, game room and bar, home theater, wine cellar, guest house and a large garage built to accommodate Cena’s car collection.

The indoor pool is said to be the largest addition to the property and features two water slides, a waterfall, fountains and rockwork inspired by abandoned mines. Other notable features include a marble-covered grand entrance and a private lift leading to the main bedroom.

The original home featured a more traditional colonial-style design, while Cena’s subsequent additions introduced several modern and highly customized elements.

More than 20 years after Cena paid $525,000 for the property, the extensive renovations have helped turn the Florida residence into a multimillion-dollar home.

(H/T: Rethinking The Future & Celebrity Net Worth)