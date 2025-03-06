– The list of top-tier talent working the “Road to WrestleMania” overseas tour dates continues to grow. Following his return at the WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event over the weekend where he gained a measure of revenge on Kevin Owens, Randy Orton has been added to the list of talent advertised by WWE to work the following “Road to WrestleMania” tour shows:

* Friday, March 14: WWE SmackDown at the Olympic Arena in Barcelona, Spain

* Friday, March 21: WWE SmackDown at Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy

* Friday, May 28: WWE SmackDown at the O2 Arena in London, England

– John Cena Sr. was contacted by veteran pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter of SportsKeeda, who asked the father of John Cena for his thoughts on his son’s shocking heel turn from WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

“I’m tired of guys like you, I’m tired of the other phone calls that I’m getting,” Cena Sr. replied. “I don’t know why he did what he did. You’re gonna have to get that from him.”

Cena Sr. continued, “I am so tired of this. Why don’t we just let it play out and find out what’s happening. A reporter is a reporter. Listen Bill Apter, ‘friend,’ enough is enough. Thanks! I won’t say what Cody Rhodes said to you, but what I will say is have a nice day and thanks for nothing.”

