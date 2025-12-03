John Cena will wrap up his legendary WWE career with his retirement match as the culmination of a year-long WWE farewell tour dubbed “The Last Time Is Now” later this month.

“The Greatest of All-Time” will square off against the winner of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament finals between Gunther vs. LA Knight, which takes place this Friday on WWE SmackDown, in his WWE retirement match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Industry experts have been reporting for months now that Cena’s final-ever WWE opponent at the 12/13 show is expected to be “The Ring General” Gunther.

Apparently John Cena’s pops doesn’t think this is the right path to take for a once-in-a-lifetime match like John Cena’s final-ever WWE bout.

During a recent appearance on the All Axxess podcast, John Cena Sr. voiced his opinion.

“Well, it certainly wouldn’t be Gunther, that’s for sure,” Cena Sr. said of who he would pick for his son’s WWE retirement match opponent. “I don’t think that that’s a wise move. I don’t think the fans would enjoy that move. Myself personally, Gunther does not need the rub. By the way, I’m not a fan of [the idea that] on the way out, you’ve got to push somebody over the top, you’re supposed to pass quote-unquote ‘the torch.’ I don’t know where that’s written anywhere in professional wrestling. If we have to use that as an analogy, then he’s already done that with Cody Rhodes. He beat him for the title, he gave the title back, they embraced as you saw, Cody was teary eyed, the torch was passed.”

Cena Sr. would then go on to list fellow WWE legends such as Adam “Edge” Copeland, Chris Jericho, Kurt Angle and even JBL as names he feels are more appropriate for Cena’s WWE retirement match.

“So my thought is … is there anybody that needs the rub,” Cena Sr. questioned. “I think he’s given the rub along the way, especially with Dominik Mysterio. Who else do I think he should face? I really wish that Kurt Angle was able to get back in the ring, because that would be an outstanding last match for Cena and Angle. And I say this all the time, I really truly believe that [Baron] Corbin should not have been Angle’s opponent for his retirement match. It should have been Cena.”

He continued, “Who would I like to see John face? Obviously I just kind of emphasized that. I would say Kurt Angle number one. I would say Adam Copeland number two. I would say Chris Jericho number three. And a wildcard on my part, I’d love to see John Cena face JBL. Those would be my four choices.”

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on 12/13 will feature "The Last Time Is Now" WWE retirement match of John Cena.