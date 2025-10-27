John Cena is not coming back when his ongoing year-long WWE retirement tour, “The Last Time Is Now,” wraps up in Washington, D.C. this December at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

During a recent interview with Sarah Sullivan of 97.5 WOKQ, the father of the future WWE Hall of Fame legend, John Cena Sr., spoke about how confident he is that his son is really retiring for good after December, as well as how he feels he’ll still be connected to pro wrestling even after he retires.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On if he thinks John Cena will really retire from WWE: “What I really have to say is… yes. The last time you will ever see John Cena in a wresting ring is December 13 in Washington, D.C.”

On how confident he is that his son won’t fall into the same tramp many past legends have and retire only to retire after the fact: “I can tell you this about my son. I’ve had a lot of friends… there are a lot of bets out there… ‘aw, he’ll be like the rest of ’em, he’ll be gone a year, 6 months, then make a special appearance.’ I say this: I have $100 in my pocket. I’ll put it up now 10:1, you’ll never see John Cena in a wrestling ring ever again.”

On a talk he had with his son where he admitted his body can’t handle the WWE lifestyle any longer: “He’s enjoyed his run, the fans have been tremendous, but you know what, as he said: ‘Dad, I can’t go at the pace I used to go at and my body is saying to quit.'”

On how he feels Cena will still be connected to pro wrestling even after he retires: “Let’s not confuse this with ‘I’ll never be in pro-wrestling again.’ What I mean by that is, you’ll never see him in a ring, you won’t see him referee, you won’t see him make a special guest appearance, but I think because of the love that he has for this business and I have for this business, in some fashion or other, he’ll still be connected to pro wrestling.”