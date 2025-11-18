John Cena is going to run it back with Dominik Mysterio.

But not tonight.

During his final-ever WWE Raw at world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on Monday night, November 17, 2025, John Cena kicked off the show as advertised.

“The Greatest of All-Time” came to the ring to overwhelming chants of “Thank you, Cena!”

Cena acknowledged the chants, thanking New York for 23 years and talking about the hallowed halls of Madison Square Garden. He mentioned tonight was his final chance to talk to the WWE Universe like this, because it is his final WWE Raw appearance.

He went on to mention how it is bittersweet for some, but very important for him.

Before he could say another word, however, for the second week in a row, he was interrupted by “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio.

Dom-Dom came to the ring to deafening boos and had a verbal exchange with Cena, which led to Cena offering Dom a rematch for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the spot.

Mysterio declined, instead demanding another shot in his hometown of San Diego, California at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event.

Cena accepted.

The segment wrapped up with Finn Balor and JD McDonagh joining Dom in the ring to attack Cena, only for Sheamus and Rey Mysterio to run out and make the save. This led to a six-man tag-team match involving all six WWE Superstars for Cena’s final-ever WWE Raw match.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 29, 2025, live from Petco Park in San Diego, CA.

