– WWE is promoting the pre-sale for tickets to WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, focusing on it being John Cena’s last time ever in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. As noted, Cena is returning to WWE for “The Last Time Is Now” retirement tour throughout all off 2025. Check out the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 pre-sale ticket information in the WWE X post below.

The time is NOW! Don't miss @JohnCena's LAST TIME EVER in Toronto at Elimination Chamber. Register here for pre-sale info ⤵️ ️ https://t.co/dGfkGSNvyE pic.twitter.com/NPkWrIu8Vm — WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2024

– Ahead of this Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 premium live event in Vancouver, BC, Canada, WWE has released a new video feature on their YouTube channel, which features Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Jimmy Uso and other WWE Superstars creating their own traditional Survivor Series dream-teams using wrestlers from the past and the present.

– Although she will be on the shelf for a minimum of three months, Jade Cargill is still all over WWE’s social and digital media feeds this week, as one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions appears alongside Sheamus on his “Celtic Warrior Workouts” YouTube channel, which has over one-million followers.

.@WWESheamus is back with another Celtic Warrior Workouts featuring @Jade_Cargill's “AB-solute Abomination” Workout, presented by @AiresLifetune. Check out the full episode now: https://t.co/MyUuO0b9u1 This episode was filmed on Oct 26, 2024 at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT. pic.twitter.com/0FPp6kmJ55 — WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2024

– Ahead of his showing as part of The OG Bloodline team against The New Bloodline team in the Men’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2024 this weekend, Sami Zayn is promoting his WWE Survivor Series Photo Experience appearance.

Make sure to join us here this Saturday evening for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 results coverage from Vancouver, BC, Canada.