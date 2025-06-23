– On this day, June 23, 2025, 29 years ago, the fourth King of the Ring tournament took place, with Steve Austin going on to win. After his tournament victory, he went to the throne for an interview where he coined the famous “Austin 3:16 says I just whipped your ass!” line, birthing his money-making Austin 3:16 slogan.

– Ahead of his second appearance on WWE Raw in a row later this evening to continue the promotional build to his retirement match against GUNTHER at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Goldberg is featured on the latest installment of the WWE Playlist digital series. The video, which runs at 47 minutes in length, features every Goldberg WWE match in history.

– The new John Cena and Idris Elba action-comedy movie, Head of State, drops on Prime Video next week on July 2. Check out the trailer for the film below.