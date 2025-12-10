The WWE’s decision to hand John Cena a new five-year contract is one of the shrewdest moves the company has made in recent years. Given the superstar’s enduring value and loyalty to the franchise, the extension seemed inevitable—so much so that fans who follow the latest sports betting and casino news may have felt that wagering on Cena to stay with the WWE was a surefire bet.

The odds on Cena agreeing a new deal would undoubtedly have been pretty short given what he has achieved during his professional wrestling career.

With that in mind, read on as we look at what Cena’s new contract entails, before assessing the impact it could have on the WWE’s future fortunes.

Cena confirms he will be a WWE ambassador

The 17-time world champion discussed his new role in a recent interview on the WWE’s official YouTube channel.

Cena confirmed he will be an ‘ambassador’ and indicated that he is willing to stay with the company beyond his new five-year term.

“I said ‘please, as long as you can do it, I would like to be in this family as an employee, as a contributing part for as long as I can’,” Cena said.

“It’s not my time to perform anymore. I have a bunch of strengths and gifts that I can pass on. I’m looking forward to the second mountain of being an ambassador.

“I’m looking forward to the second mountain of being an ambassador because maybe it comes with letting more people know to watch this, which was my goal in the first place.

“Maybe mentorship to talent that I wouldn’t have time to spend the time with, where I can sit and be like, ‘okay, who are you really? How do I get the rapping moment on the bus?’

“Because I want that guy on television, or I want that girl on television. I’m looking forward to that stuff.”

New deal opens up a wealth of possibilities

While Cena appears to be leaning towards mentoring the next generation of superstars, his new deal opens up a wealth of possibilities for the WWE.

In a recent interview with The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, the 48-year-old did not reject the suggestion that he would be an ideal fit for a commentary role.

Cena is renowned for his microphone skills and would be a stellar addition to the team. However, he claimed that he might only be available to play a bit-part role.

“I would love to do it,” Cena said. “I am such a big fan of Stu Bennett, Wade Barrett. I think he is carving out an excellent legacy for himself.

“I know Michael Cole is getting a little long in the tooth. He is probably wanting to move on. I would love to sit at the table. I love listening to Big E (Ettore Ewen) call.

“However, you have to have the time to regularly commit to be an announcer. Pat McAfee struggled with that. He split himself in a bunch of different directions. You cannot be everywhere at once.”

It would be surprising if the WWE failed to use Cena’s skills on the microphone at some point, but they also have several other avenues they could explore with him.

Capitalising on the ultimate company man

Some wrestling experts believe Cena is the greatest of all-time – a point which fans of Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and The Rock would vehemently argue against.

However, what cannot be disputed is that Cena is the ultimate company man – someone who has steered clear of the controversies that have tarnished the reputation of many others.

He is a master of saying the right things in promotional appearances, while his extensive charity work sets him apart from many of his peers.

While consistency and dependability may not appear to be the most exciting traits, they are values that the WWE can ill-afford to ignore.

Cena would be a safe pair of hands as a mentor or commentator. He would also be the ideal choice to serve as a ‘manager’ for up-and-coming talents.

His adaptability makes him the perfect option for whatever the WWE wants to throw in his direction over the next five years and beyond.

