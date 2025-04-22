Following his record-breaking 17th World Championship victory at WWE WrestleMania 41 (Night Two), John Cena opened the April 21 episode of RAW to a thunderous mixed reaction from the Las Vegas crowd. The newly crowned champion wasted no time making a statement, calling ring announcer Mark Nash into the ring and demanding a more grandiose introduction worthy of his status.

Cena quickly shifted gears, blasting the audience for their cheers, claiming they didn’t have the right after mocking him on SmackDown. He declared that the fans owed him an apology—prompting a reluctant chant of “We are sorry” from the crowd.

After unleashing a flurry of pointed jabs and criticisms, Cena turned his attention to his future, revealing he only had 27 dates left on his WWE schedule. He declared that no one in the company could match his speed, strength, or signature ruthless aggression.

But just as Cena seemed to be in full control, Randy Orton appeared “out of nowhere” and laid the champion out with an RKO.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wrestling Headlines (@wrestling_headlines)

Bayley has been sidelined due to injury.

The ‘Role Model’ was forced to withdraw from WrestleMania 41 (Night Two) after sustaining a shoulder injury during a backstage assault. In her absence, Becky Lynch stepped in to partner with Lyra Valkyria, and the duo went on to capture the Women’s Tag Team Championships from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

On Monday Night Raw, Michael Cole provided an update, revealing that Bayley suffered a dislocated shoulder along with a torn labrum in the attack.

Michael Cole provides an update on Bayley on Raw: “Bayley has a partial shoulder dislocation with an anterior labrum tear” pic.twitter.com/LVdu85qrwu — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) April 22, 2025

WWE drew a massive amount of traffic on social media during WrestleMania 41 weekend, as it was announced on RAW that the show brought in 1.1 billion views across multiple platforms. You can check out the official announcement below:

The MOST SOCIALLY VIEWED #WrestleMania of ALL-TIME! 1.1 BILLION (BILLION!!!) SOCIAL VIEWS! 💪 pic.twitter.com/RPLmsIve9I — WWE (@WWE) April 22, 2025

And finally, Michael Cole announced on RAW that there were 19,262 fans in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena for the post-WrestleMania 41 edition of RAW.