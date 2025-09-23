— John Cena has teased the idea of one last showdown with AJ Styles.

The WWE legend took to Twitter on Monday, posting a brief message that read as follows,

“#CenavsStyles

Thoughts? #WWERaw”

Cena is currently on his farewell tour, having recently suffered a loss to Brock Lesnar at WrestlePalooza. With just five appearances left on his WWE contract before stepping away from in-ring competition, the possibility of a final clash with Styles is now on the table.

— WWE has officially announced that Stephanie Vaquer will challenge the WWE Women’s Champion at Crown Jewel next month. The match, first hinted at during Wrestlepalooza, was confirmed on Monday night’s episode of RAW.

Tiffany Stratton currently holds the championship and is set to defend it against Jade Cargill and Nia Jax on this week’s SmackDown.

WWE Crown Jewel: Perth is scheduled for October 11th in Perth, Australia, streaming live on the ESPN app and on Netflix internationally.

— CM Punk says that if he ever got the chance to play a superhero on screen, his choice would be The Punisher. During a fan Q&A with GQ, Punk was asked which character he’d like to portray in a superhero film. After cracking a few jokes, he revealed that the vigilante antihero would be his ideal role. He said,

“I’m CM F**king Punk, it doesn’t get any more super than that. The Thing wants to be CM Punk. Frank Castle wants to be CM Punk. No, not really. I want to be Frank Castle, The Punisher.‘”

Jon Bernthal is currently ensconced in the role and is reportedly playing him in Spider-Man: Brand New Day as well as Daredevil: Born Again season two.