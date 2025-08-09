John Cena is coming to Paris … for ‘The Last Time’ ever later this month.

As ‘The Last Time Is Now’ retirement tour for the WWE legend continues in 2025, the former Undisputed WWE Champion will return to the squared circle for his next premium live event appearance, one of a handful remaining in his career, when WWE returns to Nanterre, France on August 31.

During the opening segment on the post-SummerSlam 2025 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on August 8, Cena kicked things off by talking about losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in their WrestleMania rematch and being attacked by the returning Brock Lesnar at “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

In addition to telling Lesnar he’s never backed down from a fight and that “if you want some, come get some,” Cena was confronted by his recent tag-team partner from WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta, GA. on July 12, Logan Paul, which ultimately led to a pair of matches between the two being announced.

First up, Cena will join forces with foe turned ally Cody Rhodes, as the two will square off against Paul and Drew McIntyre in the tag-team main event of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on 8/8. The second bout, however, will see Cena and Paul go one-on-one at WWE Clash In Paris 2025.

WWE Clash In Paris 2025 is scheduled to take place on August 31, live from the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France.