The stage is set.

And so is the match.

WWE fans will witness the last-ever in-ring outing from “The Greatest of All-Time” next weekend in the capital of the United States of America, as John Cena competes in his WWE retirement match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13.

But against whom?

On Friday night, we got the answer.

During the December 5 episode of WWE SmackDown at the Moody Center in “The Lone Star State” of Texas, via Austin, the finals of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament took place.

In the last bout of the evening, “The Ring General” GUNTHER went head-to-head against “The Mega Star” LA Knight in a lengthy, hard-fought battle that went through multiple commercial breaks.

When all was said-and-done, it was GUNTHER who was the last man standing. After finishing off LA Knight, the former Imperium leader earned the right to face John Cena in his last-ever WWE match next Saturday night.

Will GUNTHER personally end the career of another first-ballot WWE Hall of Fame legend the same way he did Bill Goldberg on a past installment of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event?

Find out next Saturday night, December 13, live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., when GUNTHER vs. John Cena kicks things off as the opening match of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at 8/7c on Peacock.

Also advertised for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on 12/13 is Bayley vs. Sol Ruca, as well as Cody Rhodes taking on the winner of the world championship main event of NXT Deadline on 12/6 between NXT Champion Ricky Saints and former title-holder Oba Femi.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 12/13 for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results.