John Cena’s “Peacemaker” TV series for HBO Max began filming yesterday. Its creator James Gunn tweeted the news by writing the following:

“5 months ago, while quarantining, I started writing a TV series, mostly for fun, in-between Guardians drafts & cutting #TheSuicideSquad. I wrote the 1st season of #Peacemaker in 8 weeks. & now, here I am, on the 1st day of shooting. Life is surreal. Let’s go (& go safely!)”

The series is the TV spin-off of The Suicide Squad. Season 1 will feature eight episodes, which will explore the origins of the character that Cena plays, The Peacemaker, in the 2021 Suicide Squad movie.