With John Cena officially stepping away from the ring, the WWE landscape continues to shift.

And the ripple effects are being felt across pop culture, locker room conversations, and industry commentary alike.

Drake’s OVO brand is set to officially announce a collaboration with WWE this Friday, marking another high-profile crossover between the company and mainstream entertainment. While details have yet to be revealed, the partnership is already generating buzz ahead of the formal announcement.

Damian Priest, meanwhile, is already thinking legacy. Speaking with Prince St. Pizza in a recent interview, Priest named The Undertaker as his ultimate dream opponent, citing the WWE Hall of Famer as a measuring stick for greatness.

And speaking of legends, speculation continues to swirl around Gunther’s long-term trajectory. Following his clashes with Goldberg and John Cena, rumors making the rounds suggest Brock Lesnar could be the next iconic name positioned as a potential “retirement” opponent for The Ring General.

Not everyone is applauding Cena’s farewell, however. Bleacher Report handed the 17-time World Champion’s retirement tour a harsh grade of F, criticizing the overall execution in a review published on their official site.

Behind the scenes, more details have surfaced regarding Cena’s final match. WWE reportedly hoped to have Donald Trump in attendance for the historic moment, but the former president ultimately opted not to appear.

As for the company’s future, Paul “Triple H” Levesque made it clear that WWE is turning the page. Levesque publicly referred to tonight as the beginning of a “new era” for WWE following Cena’s retirement over the weekend.

And in true Cena fashion, his first post-retirement message said everything without saying much at all. Cena shared a photo on Instagram showing the sneakers and wristbands he left behind in the ring — no caption, no explanation, just the moment.

