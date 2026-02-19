John Cena’s farewell bout didn’t just mark the end of an era.

It shattered records along the way.

New data from live event trade publication Pollstar reported via Brandon Thurston and POST Wrestling, reveals that the December 13 edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at Washington, D.C.’s Capital One Arena generated a staggering $6,553,883 in ticket sales.

That figure officially makes it the highest-grossing non-stadium event in WWE history.

The previous record-holder was the January 2025 premiere of WWE Raw on Netflix at Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome, which brought in $4,898,365.

Cena’s final match blew past that mark by a significant margin.

A total of 17,121 tickets were sold for the December 13 show, with an average ticket price of $383, a number that sits just below WrestleMania-level pricing.

That’s rare company.

It remains unclear whether a site fee was involved for the Washington, D.C. event or if Cena received any additional compensation for the show taking place in the nation’s capital. The event was produced in partnership with Events DC, described as the premier host of conventions, entertainment, sporting, and cultural events in Washington.

Inside the ring, the night ended in dramatic fashion.

Cena lost his final match to Gunther, tapping out in a controversial conclusion that officially closed the book on his in-ring career and cement the former “Ring General” as the rebranded “Career Killer.”

It’s also worth noting that 20 of Cena’s 38 appearances during “The Last Time Is Now” retirement tour generated more than $80 million in ticket sales. That total does not include major events such as Elimination Chamber, Clash in Paris, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series, as complete sales data for those shows has not yet been released.

John Cena’s final run wasn’t just sentimental.

It was historic business.