On this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Joe Tessitore announced that he, Wade Barrett, and Big E will be hosting a post-show following the RAW on Netflix premiere next week.

Big E often works as part of the pay-per-view panels before and after the show.

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee will be doing the commentary for the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere.

#WWERaw live on @netflix is going to be a can't miss event next Monday, JANUARY 6! You won't want to miss the opportunity to be there in-person! 📍 @IntuitDome

🎟️ https://t.co/HiKP81qBMM pic.twitter.com/6ya0SXYsxH — WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2024

On this week’s episode of RAW, WWE aired a “Best of RAW on the USA Network” video package. You can check that out below:

#WWERaw and @USANetwork made history together for many years and many moments! Thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/hXgYCKtQTU — WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2024

Also on this week’s episode of WWE RAW, it was officially announced that John Cena’s retirement tour will kick off next week.

You can check out the official announcement below:

“THE LAST TIME IS NOW” THE CENA FAREWELL TOUR KICKS OFF NEXT MONDAY 💔#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/CdLcPwJIjw — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) December 31, 2024

After running its annual WWE Holiday Tour, the company now has no house shows scheduled until their March 15 date in Germany.

And finally, there were 14,636 fans in attendance at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX for this week’s RAW TV tapings. The show was a legitimate sellout and saw a seven-figure gate.