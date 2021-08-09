John Cena’s ‘The Suicide Squad’movie directed by James Gunn drew just $26.5 million at the box office from 4,002 North American theaters, according to Variety.

The belief is the opening weekend for the movie was impacted by the news about the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and it being released on HBO Max at no charge to subscribers. The movie cost $185 million to produce.

The synopsis reads like, “Super-Villains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X where they are heavily-armed and dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.”