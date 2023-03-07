John Cena vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is now official for WrestleMania 39.
Cena returned to WWE TV during tonight’s RAW from his hometown of Boston. This led to a lengthy back & forth promo segment with Theory, who quickly interrupted him. You can click here for our detailed segment recap, and see footage below.
WWE WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below is the current announced card, along with rumored matches, and the related clip from tonight’s RAW:
Host: The Miz
CONFIRMED MATCHES:
Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)
WWE United States Title Match
John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)
Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge
Rumored to be Hell In a Cell with The Demon vs. Brood Edge.
RUMORED MATCHES:
WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita (c)
Unconfirmed as of this writing.
Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Becky Lynch and Lita (c)
Unconfirmed as of this writing.
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)
Unconfirmed as of this writing.
Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)
Unconfirmed as of this writing.
Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt
Unconfirmed as of this writing.
Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins
Unconfirmed as of this writing.
Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
Unconfirmed as of this writing.
An incredibly emotional @JohnCena is here on #WWERaw and is taking it all in. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7r0x2EFbsB
— WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2023
.@JohnCena sees your signs!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/dZuVk9Oy7b
— WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2023
😳😳😳😳😳😳😳@JohnCena absolutely ROASTED #USChampion @_Theory1 on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/o3iYMLlrCo
— WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2023
"At #WrestleMania, for the #USTitle, it's gonna be @_Theory1 vs. @JohnCena!"#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/NVaYwCUbEo
— WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2023
From one #WrestleMania challenger to another, @JohnCena just reunited with @CodyRhodes on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/DtWuIT3nbC
— WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2023
Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.