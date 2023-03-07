John Cena vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is now official for WrestleMania 39.

Cena returned to WWE TV during tonight’s RAW from his hometown of Boston. This led to a lengthy back & forth promo segment with Theory, who quickly interrupted him. You can click here for our detailed segment recap, and see footage below.

WWE WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below is the current announced card, along with rumored matches, and the related clip from tonight’s RAW:

Host: The Miz

CONFIRMED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Rumored to be Hell In a Cell with The Demon vs. Brood Edge.

RUMORED MATCHES:

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Becky Lynch and Lita (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

An incredibly emotional @JohnCena is here on #WWERaw and is taking it all in. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7r0x2EFbsB — WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2023

