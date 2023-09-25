This past Friday’s WWE SmackDown saw John Cena get brutally attacked by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa following a contract signing that would see Cena tagging against The Bloodline members at the October 7th Fastlane premium live event. The former 16-time world champion was supposed to be saved by LA Knight, but the Mega Star got pulled from the show due to testing positive for COVID-19. You can read about that here.

According to Fightful and later confirmed by Wrestling Observer Radio, Knight is set to be Cena’s tag team partner at Fastlane, which is what the angle would have set up had Knight not been pulled. We’ll see if Knight appears on WWE programming this week, or if WWE will wait until the following go-home week.

The Wrestling Observer Radio also reports that WWE was offering fans on SmackDown a refund due to Knight being pulled, an indication that WWE does see him as a big deal.

Stay tuned.