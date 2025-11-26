That is a picture-wrap for John Cena in WWE NXT.

During Week 2 of NXT Gold Rush on Tuesday night, November 25, 2025, a taped show from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, as advertised, “The Greatest of All-Time” made his final-ever WWE NXT appearance.

John Cena appeared at the end of hour one of the two-hour Gold Rush themed installment of WWE NXT on The CW Network on Tuesday night to announce who will compete in the annual Iron Survivor Matches at WWE NXT Deadline 2025.

WWE’s reigning Intercontinental Champion selected Je’Von Evans, Leon Slater, Joe Hendry, Dion Lennox and Myles Borne for the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Series at the final WWE NXT premium live event of the year, WWE NXT Deadline 2025, which takes place on Saturday, December 6, live from the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas.

For Cena himself, his next in-ring appearance will be at one of WWE’s final special events of the year, as he defends his newly won WWE Intercontinental Championship against former title-holder “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio at this Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event from Petco Park in San Diego, California.

John Cena’s actual retirement match is scheduled to take place at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event scheduled for December 13 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Cena will square off in his final-ever WWE match against the winner of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament.

For those who missed this week’s WWE NXT show, fear not, as you can check out our detailed WWE NXT Results 11/25/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for a complete NXT Gold Rush: Week 2 recap from “The Empire State.”