WWE has confirmed reports from earlier today regarding a change in plans for John Cena’s final appearances with the company in his hometown area of Boston, Massachusetts.

As noted, WWE originally planned for Cena’s last match to take place at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Boston, MA. in December. Since then, it has come to light that Saturday Night’s Main Event in December will no longer be taking place in Boston.

In an update, one source is reporting that Cena’s actual WWE retirement match will take place on December 13 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. This is the new location for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show originally expected for Boston.

Additionally, WWE has confirmed that Cena’s final Boston show will be the November 10 episode of WWE Raw, and his final New York appearance will be at WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden in New York City, N.Y. on November 17.

From WWE.com:

John Cena to make his final appearances in Boston on Nov. 10 and New York City on Nov. 17 WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, today announced that 17-time World Champion John Cena will make his final appearances in Boston and New York City when Monday Night Raw heads to TD Garden on Monday, Nov. 10, and Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 17, as part of his farewell tour which comes to an end this December. Tickets for each event will go on sale starting Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster.com starting Tuesday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT. Additionally, official Raw Priority Pass packages are now available through WWE’s exclusive partner, On Location. These packages offer fans premium seating in the Madison Club, all-inclusive hospitality, in-club Superstar appearances, exclusive photo opportunities and more. Fans can purchase packages today to secure access before the general public. To learn more about Raw Priority Pass packages or to buy now, please visit onlocationexp.com/raw. Throughout his storied career, Cena captured two of his 17 World Championships at TD Garden and earned the first of his two career Royal Rumble victories at Madison Square Garden in 2008.