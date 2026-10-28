John Cena is adding another WWE appearance to his schedule next week.

During the October 27 episode of WWE NXT on The CW, it was announced that the WWE legend will appear live on the special Wednesday, November 4 edition of the show.

The announcement comes just hours after Cena took to social media to promote his upcoming return to WWE Raw.

As noted, Cena is scheduled to appear on the November 2 episode of Raw from Brooklyn, New York, where he has promised answers regarding his upcoming plans.

“Make sure not to miss WWE Raw next week,” Cena wrote on Tuesday morning. “SPECIAL START TIME OF 6PM EST! The wait is over, the speculation ends 11/2.”

He continued, teasing the upcoming John Cena Classic.

“Let’s build this ‘Never Seen’ CLASSIC,” he continued. “OUR time is NOW!”

The John Cena Classic is a concept Cena personally pitched to WWE, designed as the company’s version of an All-Star Game featuring talent from both the main roster and NXT.

The event will feature a unique championship format that allows fans to vote for the John Cena Classic Champion, meaning a participant could potentially capture the title without winning their match.

Cena first revealed plans for the event at WWE Backlash in May. The show is currently targeted for December, although an official date, location and broadcast platform have not been announced.

His newly announced NXT appearance comes just two days after his scheduled Raw return, raising the possibility that both appearances could be connected to the upcoming event.

The November 4 NXT will also feature the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, with Cody Rhodes scheduled to appear to present the trophy to the tournament winners.

The special Wednesday broadcast will air head-to-head against AEW Blood & Guts.

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