– There reason there was no blood in the very hardcore Unsanctioned match between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn was so the blood drawn from Cody Rhodes in John Cena’s heel turn would be more impactful.

– John Cena still has 30 more dates remaining as part of “The Last Time Is Now” farewell WWE tour. He will be appearing fairly regularly until the end of 2025. One source described his upcoming schedule as being “CM Punk-level active” leading into WrestleMania 41 especially. He is not advertised for the next two weeks of WWE Raw, which doesn’t necessarily mean he won’t be there, but he will be appearing on upcoming Raw and SmackDown shows leading up to WrestleMania on April 19 and April 20.

– As it turns out, the controversial WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto poster featuring only The Rock, John Cena and Travis Scott, which was originally just viewed as three mainstream stars getting the focus heading into the finals days before the event, turned out being a spoiler hidden in plain sight regarding Cena’s heel turn at the end of the show. As noted, this was done by design.