John Cena is set to return to WWE RAW.

WWE announced today that Cena will be appearing on the March 6 edition of RAW from the TD Garden in his hometown of Boston, MA.

“16-Time World Champion John Cena will appear LIVE at TD Garden in Boston, MA for the 3/6/23 edition of Monday Night RAW. Don’t miss out on seeing this epic Monday Night RAW on the Road to WrestleMania LIVE! Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster,” WWE wrote in today’s e-mail blast.

Cena reportedly filmed a segment with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory a few months back, but there’s no word yet on if that segment will still air. Cena vs. Theory is expected for WrestleMania 39.

Theory retained his title in the Men’s Elimination Chamber on Saturday night. He then issued an Open Challenge for tonight’s RAW, and that challenge was accepted by WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

This will be Cena’s first WWE TV appearance since the final SmackDown of 2022. Cena’s only match of 2022 came that night as he teamed with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Cena is the cover Superstar for the WWE 2K23 video game that hits stores on Friday, March 17.

