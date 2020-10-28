Impact Wrestling ended tonight with a murder mystery plot after John E Bravo was shot. We saw a wedding segment air, as promised last week, but like so many wrestling show weddings it didn’t end very well. Unlike so many wrestling show weddings, this one ended in someone getting shot in the middle of the ring.

After the couple said their vows and “I do” in front of Father James Mitchell, the lights went out and we heard a gunshot. When the lights came back on, John E. was laying in the middle of the ring with a gunshot wound. Tommy Dreamer knelt down and asked aloud, “Who shot Bravo?”