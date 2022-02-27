Former UFC heavyweight champion and pro-wrestling star Josh Barnett announced on Twitter earlier today that John Hennigan (Morrison in WWE) will be competing at the 8th edition of Bloodsport, which takes place on March 31st in Texas as a part of the GCW Collective shows on WrestleMania 38 weekend.

Barnett writes, “A man whose exploits are known all over the world is tapping into his collegiate wrestling roots and showing a side of himself that’s never been seen before in Professional Wrestling.”

Barnett had announced the Bloodsport return of former NXT star Marina Shafir yesterday. This will be Hennigan’s first time competing at the event. Check out full details below.