Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that John Hennigan (fka John Morrison) will be taking on Willie Mack at the February 4th SuperFight 2023 event, which takes place from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

Both fighters come from LA, albeit different neighborhoods. Growing up in South Central LA, Willie Mack had to fight for everything his whole life. Meanwhile, across town John Hennigan has enjoyed a life of privilege.

Partying in the Hills of Hollywood with reality stars, actors, and influencers, John Hennigan has enjoyed a big spotlight and a true rockstar life. Requesting his own locker room and hairdresser, Hennigan has ruffled feathers for his loud, obnoxious entourage, flanking him wherever he turns up.

Meanwhile, Willie Mack comes from the streets where he fights to live and lives to fight.

Will the power of the Mack drive “Chocolate Thunder” to victory lane or will it be the exceptional finesse (and arrogance) of John Hennigan that triumphs?

Find out LIVE Saturday night, February 4th at MLW SuperFight’23 in Philadelphia!

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (Champion) vs. Jacob Fatu

Lio Rush vs. Davey Richards

DUMPSTER MATCH!

Real1 vs. Mance Warner vs. Microman vs. ?

John Hennigan vs. Willie Mack

DRAGONGATE Open the Twin Gate Championship Match

Big Boss Shimizu & Kzy vs. ???

World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Delmi Exo

Hardcore Match

Rickey Shane Page vs. 1 Called Manders

The debut of B3CCA!

Some of the wrestlers and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club

Davey Boy Smith Jr.

World Middleweight Champion Lince Dorado

Samoan SWAT Team

Sam Adonis

Delirious

Calvin Tankman

Billie Starkz

La Estrella

Cesar Duran

The FBI

Plus MORE!

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

